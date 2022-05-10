Elon Musk Says Japan will 'Cease to Exist' if Birth Rate Does Not Exceed Death Rate

Elon Musk warned on Twitter that Japan will ‘cease to exist’ if it does nothing about its dwindling population and opened up a discussion on the country’s falling birth rate. While a few agreed that it is a concern indeed, some were of the view that such a day was far away. Musk was replying to an article that said Japan’s population has fallen by record 644,000 to 125.5 million in 2021.

“At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world."

Netizens weighed in their views.

“The pace of population decline in Japan is very slow (peak:128.084 https://mil.in 2008). The one, if politics is changed, we can stop the decline. The other, it is no problem if you increase productivity and GDP grows. Economic stagnation is more serious for Japan."

“At the risk of stating the obvious, #China’s projected population decline is far steeper than #Japan’s. At the end of this century, China’s population will be a third of its present size if trends continue. #Chinese efforts to increase births have been spectacularly unsuccessful."

“Mr @elonmusk makes an important observation. It might be time that we ask the difficult question “why?"

“Thank you for sharing your opinion. Many Japanese suffer low salaries with unstable employments, high taxes and little government supports. People can’t get married or have children. Japanese will extinct in the future."

“The Japanese government is cutting back on child allowances from October. Parenting is hard in Japan."

“I’m not a scientist, but I’m pretty sure a decline in birthrate doesn’t cause a country’s landmass to sink or explode."

“Elon, some Japanese women wish Japan would disappear. It is hard for women to live in a country where discrimination against women is so severe."

According to Kyodo News, Japan faces the double challenge of a dwindling workforce and an aging population.

