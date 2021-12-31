Elon Musk Says SpaceX Will Land Earthlings on Mars Within 10 Years if All Goes Well

The relationship between Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, and Mars is well-known. The billionaire aims to colonise the red planet and has given various statements in the past about his intentions towards Mars, including nuking the planet to make its atmosphere more habitable to humans (It is as crazy as it sounds.) Recently, Musk stated that Space X will land humans on Mars in between 5-10 years.

Musk’s statement came during the Lex Fridman podcast. Fridman puts up the question and asks, “When do you think Space X will land a human being on Mars?" Musk utters a “hm’ and takes a long pause. Then, breaking the pause, he answers, “Best case is about five years and worst case, 10 years."

Responding to the follow-up question, which enquires about the determining factors, Musk said that fundamentally, it is engineering the vehicle. He mentioned that Starship is “next level," and is the most advanced rocket ever built, but, there are a few aspects that need to be optimized.

Musk says that the most important aspect that needs to be optimized is the cost per ton to Mars. Cost per ton is the amount of money needed to take a ton to Mars, which currently is unbearable. Musk said, “Right now, no amount of money can get you a ticket to Mars."

He mentioned that there is a cost per ton at which a self-sustaining city can be established. “We don’t just want to have flags and footprints on Mars and then not go back for half a century as we did with the moon," he said.

Earlier in March, Musk tweeted about the same and wrote, “Space X will be landing Starships on Mars well before 2030. The really hard threshold is making Mars Base Alpha self-sustaining."

The tech billionaire plans to build 1000 starships and launch three of them every single day, to take one million people on Mars.

