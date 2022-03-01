Elon Musk Sends Starlink Devices to Ukraine as Promised, Minister Says Thanks with a Photo

As Russia invades Ukraine from three sides, administering the biggest blow on European land since World War II, the world has finally turned its heads in condemnation of Russia’s actions. Myriad people are willing to and are helping Ukraine attain stable ground in such unprecedented times. Tesla CEO and world’s richest man Elon Musk, too, offered to supply Starlink internet connectivity amid an internet blackout in Ukraine. Responding to the plea by Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, Elon musk promised supply of Starlink satellite internet service in the war-ridden areas of Ukraine.

And Musk kept his promise and sent the terminals for Starlink’s satellite service. Federov, who is also the digital transformation minister of Ukraine, shared a picture of the recently received terminal consignment and thanked Elon for his help. Federov wrote, “Starlink – here. Thanks, Elon Musk."

To which, Musk replied, “You are most welcome."

The satellite-based communication tools supplied by Elon will be of great help in resisting Russia’s attempts at harming the sovereignty of Ukraine. The help comes after Federov tweeted this, asking for Elon’s help to establish communication in these times of distress.

Take a look:

Elon Musk took cognisance of the matter and replied, “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminal enroute."

Elon Musk, after his help towards Ukraine, garnered immense appreciation from netizens.

While many praised the effort made by Elon, some were skeptical regarding the effectiveness of Starlink’s broadband service. Nonetheless, one has to consider the amount of relief that Starlink can provide to the people of Ukraine.

Amid the invasion of Ukraine by Russia grabbing international attention, internet connection was gravely affected, especially in cities such as Kharkiv and Kyiv. Musk’s help comes at a time when people were fearing getting disconnected from the entire world.

