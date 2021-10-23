Elon Musk Shared His Favourite 'Nerdy Pickup Line and Netizens are Cracking Up

The current richest man in the world, Elon Musk, is a true multitasker. Apart from being the founder of ventures like Tesla, The Boring Company, SpaceX, and Neuralink, Elon is also a netizen, with Twitter being his favourite playground. His tweets range from being quirky to being immensely influential on the physical world. This time, the billionaire Twitterati is sharing nerdy pickup lines with his 61.2 million Twitter followers.

A handle named ‘World of Engineering’ tweeted and wrote, “What are some clean, nerdy pickup lines?"

Advertisement

Elon’s attention got reeled in with the tweet, and without wasting more than 5 mins, Elon came up with his very own pickup line. He wrote, “Hey QT314," with a wink attached to it.

The tweet, since shared, has garnered more than 14,000 likes and counting. While some netizens were confused regarding what “QT314" means, some applauded Elon’s cool quotient through retweets.

One user wrote, “This is how X is going to pick up girls one day," referring to Elon’s son. Another wrote, “Can someone crack this for me, please?!"

One user came forth with a steroid version of Elon’s tweet. Take a look:

If you’re still wondering what Elon’s tweet means, then wonder no further. The ‘QT’ in “QT314" is pronounced as ‘Cutie,’ and the ‘314’ denotes the initial and the most popular numbers in the value of Pi, i.e., 3.14. Therefore, the entire line reads, “Hey Cutie Pie."

Here are some other reactions to Elon’s pickup line:

Elon Musk not only shares the feats achieved by his out-of-this-world company, SpaceX, and the flagship, Tesla but also memes and hilarious lines on his account.

Elon Musk’s Tesla recently broke the charts by reaching a market value capping at $908 billion, surpassing technological giants like Facebook and Amazon. It is the first auto company to stand steps away from reaching the $1 trillion mark.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.