Elon Musk Shares 'Instagram Curse' as Old Email on Why He Deleted Account Resurfaces

Elon Musk, after acquiring Twitter in a $44 billion deal, has shed some light on what he terms the “Instagram curse". A Twitter account called “Internal Tech Emails" that shares internal emails from the tech industry that have surfaced in public records, shared a snap of Musk’s old email from 2018. In it, Musk writes, “Will Tweet as I wish and suffer the consequences. So it goes. I just deleted my Instagram. Weak sauce." Currently, Twitter is a dumpster fire of memes and criticism and celebration as Musk takes over the microblogging platform. Adding to that, Musk responded to the old email exchange, writing, “The Instagram curse: Water everywhere, yet always thirsty."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter will be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of Twitter. The deal is expected to close in 2022, subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Musk’s takeover of Twitter has emerged as the third largest tech acquisition in history. The Tesla boss last week outlined the $13 billion in bank financing secured by the social-media company and the $12.5 billion backed by a pledge of his Tesla. Musk will be “providing an approximately $21 billion equity commitment," according to the agreement.

The acquisition announcement released by the company quoted both chief executive officer Parag Agrawal and chairman Bret Taylor, so they are still in their roles, for now. However, Musk has time and again tweeted his dissatisfaction with the present management of Twitter and how the company has been working. In fact, in a recent poll, Musk proposed turning Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter as “no one shows up anyway". Analysts hence believe that a change might be on the cards.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.