Elon Musk Shares Old Interview in which Bill Gates is Mocked for Backing Internet

Web3 is a hot topic. While we all try to gauge the future of the Internet, tech billionaire Elon Musk has unearthed some pure gold from the past to put some context on the future. The Tesla boss shared a 1995 video of Bill Gates talking about the future of the Internet on David Letterman’s show. The clip shared by Musk is from This Week in Startups, a show hosted by angel investor Jason Calacanis. In the video, Bill Gates is answering Letterman’s question on the Internet. “Well, it [internet] has become a place where people are publishing information. So, everybody can have their own homepage, big companies are there with the latest information. It is wild what’s going on. It is the new big thing," the Microsoft founder said.

The conversation then reaches a point where Gates and Letterman are discussing a baseball game being broadcast on a computer. Letterman jokingly says, “Does radio ring a bell?" and then when Gates says that it is different as you can watch it anytime you want, Letterman replies, “Do tape recorders ring a bell?"

The video clearly shows how people were sceptical about the “new big thing" at that time, the internet. Letterman adds, “It is easy to criticise something that you do not fully understand."

Sharing the old video, Musk wrote, “Given the almost unimaginable nature of the present, what will the future be?"

Take a look:

In the following tweet, Musk added “I am not suggesting web3 is real – it seems more of a marketing buzzword than reality now – just wondering what the future will be like in 10, 20, or 30 years. 2051 sounds crazy futuristic!"

The Web3 that Musk mentioned is Web 3.0, which is believed to be the next version of the World Wide Web. Web 3.0, experts say, will be based on blockchain and will be machine-based and data-driven.

Musk’s video has racked up more than 40 lakh views so far, and the reactions are many.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey was among those who talked about Web 3.0 last week. While proponents of Web3 said users will ultimately own it, Dorsey disagreed. “You don’t own “web3." The VCs and their LPs do. It will never escape their incentives. It’s ultimately a centralized entity with a different label. Know what you’re getting into…" he wrote.

Dorsey then got into a spat with Marc Andreessen, after he targeted the firm Andreessen Horowitz. Marc blocked Jack Dorsey on Twitter. Dorsey on the other hand unfollowed many proponents of Web 3.0.

Well, one thing is certain. We will hear a lot more banter on Web 3.

