Elon Musk Slammed For Banning Comic Kathy Griffin's Twitter Account For Impersonating Him

Elon Musk suspended comedian Kathy Griffin's Twitter account after she changed her profile name to 'Elon Musk' and tweeted as him.

Kathy Griffin has found a way to come back on Twitter since Elon Musk suspended her account. (Photos: AP, Reuters)
Kathy Griffin has found a way to come back on Twitter since Elon Musk suspended her account. (Photos: AP, Reuters)

Elon Musk has been facing massive criticism since taking over Twitter. He laid off 50% of Twitter’s workforce and decided to give out the blue tick to anyone for $8. Many celebrities put their foot down, responding by changing their names on the platform to Elon Musk and parodying him. In fact, blue-checked accounts across Twitter changed their names to Elon Musk and turned into parody accounts for a while, causing for Musk to crack down on them. Comedian Kathy Griffin became a casualty of this as her account has now been suspended. Ethan Klein, co-host of H3H3, has also joined her in being suspended.

Apart from Kathy Griffin, many celebrities had impersonated Musk to highlight the flaw in the logic of anyone getting the blue tick for $8. Griffin became the first celebrity to lose her account. Musk’s move to suspend her is drawing immense flak, with Twitter users calling for rescindment of the ban on Griffin.

Musk had this to say:

Meanwhile, Griffin has found a way to come back on Twitter. She is now tweeting from her late mother’s account, the name of which she has changed to Elon Musk as well.

