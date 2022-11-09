Elon Musk Takes a Dig at AOC With T-Shirt Meme, Stands By $8 Price For Blue Tick

Elon Musk continues to defend his decision to give anyone the blue tick for $8. The controversial move brought a storm of criticism against Musk, with mounting concerns about safety and misinformation. A host of verified Twitter accounts changed their names to Elon Musk and turned into parody accounts to prove how Musk’s logic was fallacious. The billionaire, on the other hand, claimed that his move would “democratize" journalism and cracked down on “impersonators".

Comedian Kathy Griffin’s account was suspended after she impersonated Musk on the platform. The Tesla boss said that she could get her account back for $8. Now, Musk has posted a meme, standing by his decision and taking a dig at US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AOC had earlier tweeted, “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a USD 8/mo subscription plan."

Musk had replied: “Your feedback is appreciated; now pay $8."

When former Democratic Party candidate and writer Heidi Briones asked him if he would pay the $8 charge himself, he replied “100%". The meme consists of a T-shirt that reads, “Your feedback is appreciated. Now pay $8."

Following her argument with Musk on the social media platform, AOC had said that her Twitter “mentions and notifications conveniently" stopped working after she “[seemed] to have gotten under a certain billionaire’s skin."

AOC also tweeted about how her Twitter account had been wonky since her tweet “upset" Musk. Actor Mark Ruffalo joined in, writing, “Elon. Please—for the love of decency—get off Twitter, hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX. You are destroying your credibility. It’s just not a good look."

Musk responded: “Hot take: not everything AOC says is [100 per cent] accurate".

