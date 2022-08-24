Elon Musk Takes a Jibe At Twitter After Whistleblower's Claims About The Platform

Social media platform Twitter has been embroiled in a controversy after the claims of ex-security chief in whistleblower testimony that it misled users and US regulators about “extreme, egregious" gaps in its online protections. Just moments after this news went viral, Tesla Chief Elon Musk, in his very usual cryptic manner, shared a post on the social media platform, taking a jibe at Twitter. “Give a little whistle," read the post shared by the Tesla CEO.

Musk is currently involved in a heated legal battle with Twitter for walking away from his $44 billion deal. The post shared by Musk went viral in a few minutes and has garnered nearly 70K likes so far. Have a look for yourself:

Peiter Zatko’s complaint has accused Twitter of significantly underestimating the number of fake and spam accounts. This is a crucial point raised by Musk for trying to cancel his $44 billion deal. Zatko’s filing to authorities including market watchdog Securities and Exchange Commission accuses Twitter of “negligence, willful ignorance, and threats to national security and democracy."

Also, Zatko accused the platform and its CEO Parag Agrawal of issuing untrue statements on account numbers because “if accurate measurements ever became public, it would harm the image and valuation of the company."

Earlier, Musk repeatedly accused the company of minimising the number of bot accounts on its platform. On Tuesday, his shared a tweet, which read, “spam prevalence *was* shared with the board, but the board chose not disclose that to the public…"

CNN reported that Zatko has not been in contact with Musk, and that he had begun the whistleblower process before there was any sign of the billionaire’s involvement in Twitter.

“We have already issued a subpoena for Mr. Zatko, and we found his exit and that of other key employees curious in light of what we have been finding," Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro told AFP.

Zatko was hired in late 2020 by the founder and former boss of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, after a massive hack that saw the accounts of major users including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, reality star Kim Kardashian and Musk himself compromised.

