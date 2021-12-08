'Tough Grader': Elon Musk Marked University Papers in 1995, Now They are Up for Auction

It seems Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a tough grading teacher, as is evident from the coursework he corrected during his days at the University of Pennsylvania. Two items of coursework annotated and initialed by Musk while he was a teaching assistant in an entrepreneurship class taught by Myles Bass at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in 1995, are up for auction. The first exam booklet with nine pages is graded and initialed by Musk in red ink, “73, EM," the Boston-based RR Auction’s website says. Musk has also struck off points for wrong answers. At one point, the student, Brian Thomas, calls “exit strategy" “a viable way to end operations if shit hits the fan," and Musk has written, “graphic," and deducted two points. The second piece is a case study on Ruth Owades’ mail-order specialty gardening tool idea running into five pages. It is also graded and initialed on the first page in red ink by Musk, “8 1/2, EM." In this paper, Musk refrains from commenting and just checks off the critical points. The items also come with letters of authenticity, the original course syllabus, and a detailed letter of provenance from the consignor.

The student adds in the description, “In 1995, he was just another student on the University of Pennsylvania campus. That spring he worked as a Teaching Assistant for Management 231, an entrepreneurship course I took at Wharton Business School. No one knew back then that Elon Musk would become the world’s wealthiest and most iconic entrepreneur." He called Musk a “tough grader" who didn’t like the use of profanity in a test answer. Speaking more about the piece up for auction, he says, “the exam and case study both have Elon’s unmistakable ‘EM’ signed in red pen on the front cover next to the average grades he gave me. He diligently marked up all 9 pages of the exam and 5-page paper, deducting points and checking off correct answers." Musk graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with degrees in economics and physics in 1997. The auction estimates the bid to go above $4,000 (Rs 3 lakh) and is due to end on Wednesday. The current offer stands at $1630 with 18 bids.

