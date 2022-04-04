Elon Musk Thinks Not Having Kids is Problem for Humanity, Twitter Says 'Future is Bleak'

Elon Musk has weighed in with a hot take on how the Covid-19 pandemic purportedly caused a “baby bust, not a boom". A Scientific American article argued that when the pandemic-induced lockdown forced people back into their homes in 2020, experts predicted that it might lead to a baby boom but the opposite ended up happening in high-income countries, where birth rates declined, as per a study. Sharing the article, Musk tweeted, “Humanity did not evolve to mourn the unborn. But we should… I’m talking about not having kids in the first place. That’s the problem." The Scientific American report is from August 2021, but as per a Moneycontrol report, it’s not the only one to have highlighted declining birth rates in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Twitter users weighed in with their opinions on why they do or don’t want to bring more children into the world.

This is not the first time that Musk has put forth such an idea. Last year, he suggested that ‘overpopulation’ may be the solution for the way forward. Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s annual CEO Council the Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss said, “I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate."

