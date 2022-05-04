Elon Musk Trolls Himself over Goofy Poses at Met Gala, Says 'Was Going Full Looney Tunes'

Elon Musk trolling himself is making Tweeple admire his ability to have fun at all occasions. He attended the Met Gala 2022 with his mother and struck goofy poses. Netizens are of the opinion that the photos provide good meme material, and even the billionaire thinks so. Replying to a tweet that posted the Met Gala photos, Musk said: “I was going full Looney Tunes haha." See the photos here:

“@elonmusk was giving us some amazing meme material."

“I was going full Looney Tunes haha…"

His followers helped him by making more memes.

“Are you thinking of buying this event?"

“You like Looney Tunes…so you should bring Marvin with his Martian hat to the Gala…"

“I figured you were posing for a million meme templates all at once."

“I love how you are just yourself all the time . This is why you stand out in my eyes. You don’t conform to the social norms of those in power whereby they act/ behave different to those that are from small to medium income demographic. Your awesome!"

Earlier, Musk had impressed users when said that he attended the Met Gala because his mother wanted to go. The billionaire, who recently bought Twitter, went to the fashion extravaganza with his mother, Maye Musk, a model. When asked why he had come to the gala, Musk answered: “My mom wanted to come, so I brought her." This reason, of course, resonated hard with desi children who are perceived to be family-oriented. The clip grabbed more attention when Musk himself responded to it with a laughing emoji.

The Met Gala theme this year is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion." The evening will celebrate the Met museum’s new exhibition of the same name, which will be presented across 13 of the American period rooms at The Met. The exhibition opens on May 7 and will remain on display through September 5, 2022.

