Elon Musk Turns 51: When SpaceX Boss Almost Cried Over Criticism From NASA 'Heroes'

As Elon Musk turns turns 51 today, his legacy and ethical grounds are widely criticised, as much as his billionaire status. His commercial spaceflight ventures were once criticised by NASA’s Neil Armstrong and Eugene Cernan, and the criticism moved the SpaceX boss almost to tears. In a ’60 Minutes’ interview in 2012, Musk was told that people who have been in the rocketry business for decades say about him “that you don’t know what you don’t know." Musk laughs it off with a quip, and when the interviewer asks him what his answer is to critics who say “you can’t do this", Musk says, “we’ve done it."

Even though NASA had partnered with SpaceX, some NASA astronauts weren’t happy with the move. NASA legends Neil Armstrong and Eugene Cernan testified to Congress that the then-Obama administration’s move to endorse commercialisation of space could compromise safety. Cernan called it the administration’s “pledge to mediocrity". When Elon Musk was asked his thoughts about this by the interviewer, he got visibly emotional and said that he was “very sad" to see it. “Those guys are heroes of mine, so it’s really tough," he said.

Musk said it was difficult to watch them criticise him when he was inspired to his pursuit by them. When the interviewer asked him if he had expected them to cheer him on, Musk said he had hoped that they would. He also spoke about how Armstrong and Cernan might change their mind about him if they came and visited and saw the hardware that was being developed.

Elon Musk’s plan isn’t just to make spaceflight “accessible" as he put it in the interview, but also to send humans to Mars. In 2011, during an interview, Elon Musk claimed that he would send a man on Mars in the next 10 years. After a decade, the interview resurfaced as netizens sought answers from Musk. The interview took place in the month of April, with Wall Street Journal. “Best case, 10 years. Worst case, 15 to 20 years," Musk had responded when asked for a time frame as to when humans could land on Mars. Since then, Musk has had many controversial opinions, including on how overpopulation isn’t a thing and that humans should procreate more.

