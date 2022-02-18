Elon Musk, known for his unapologetic takes on Twitter, has deleted a tweet that seemed to compare Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler. The comparison comes in the backdrop of a slew of strict measures taken by the PM to quell a protest led by truckers against Covid health protocol. In fact, Trudeau invoked the rarely-used emergency powers to end the protests that have been taking over the nation. Earlier, Musk had extended support to the truckers, and on Wednesday night, he tweeted the meme. It had a photo of Hitler with ‘stop comparing to Justin Trudeau’ written at the top and ‘I had a budget’ at the bottom. Musk deleted the tweet by next day. However, it had created a Twitter storm by then.

“Elon Musk is posting Adolf Hitler memes. Havin a normal Nazi day, this man who runs a company that partners with NASA. This is unacceptable. This is anti-Jewish hate."

“Elon Musk thinks Hitler was a better leader than Trudeau. Elon Musk is a Nazi."

“The irony of Elon Musk’s infantile, anti-Semitic attack on Justin Trudeau is that Hitler actually was *not* good at budgets. Nazi Germany’s spending policy was completely incoherent, especially when it came to their war machine."

“Looks like @elonmusk took down his Trudeau/Hitler comparison tweet. Maybe someone told him how idiotic it was. We rush far too fast to Hitler/Nazi comparisons. It is detrimental to all impacted by Nazis & Hitler, who still are living through traumatic consequences."

“Elon Musk is getting into NFTs (Nazi Fascist Tweets)"

Elon Musk is known to create headlines with his tweets. A few days ago, he called American president Joe Biden a ‘damp sock puppet’ for not including his company Tesla in a White House meeting on electric vehicles. He had also called US senator Elizabeth Warren ‘Senator Karen’.

