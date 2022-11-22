Elon Musk Tweets 'Namaste' to People 'Judging' Him and Indians Have Entered Chat With Memes

Elon Musk, who recently became a hyperactive user of his own social media platform, has got a message for all the ‘judgy’ people aka critics on Twitter. The new Bluebird app boss has been receiving massive criticism for his way of handling the micro-blogging site. The continuous layoffs and tweeps coming up with their unpleasant experience at the company have led to a wave of disapproval by users online.

However, it seems like Musk has another plan.

He put out a message for the judgemental Twitterati and urged them to stay away from the site. His tweet was wrapped up by ‘Namaste’.

Elon Musk’s Tweet

“Hope all the judge hall monitors stay on other platforms - please, I’m begging u," said the world’s richest man in a recent tweet. He concluded his remarks with “Namaste" in another tweet with a folded-hands emoji. Meanwhile, Indians have entered the chat with hilarious memes and humorous jokes to respond to Musk’s greetings in Hindi. “Naughty Musk sanskar dikhate hue" (Naughty Musk showcasing his ethics), said one user while another one replied, “Namaste! Still I’m not going to pay you $8". Desi netizens also started talking about different ways of greeting people in India. Be it “Ram Ram Sa" or “AssSalamOAleekum", Indians have got a series of expressions and greetings that flooded the internet following Musk’s tweet.

Confusion, it is!

With several alterations being done by Musk, who took over Twitter last month, the recent one stated that the Blue Verification policy would be halted and relaunched after fake accounts started showing up on the online platform. “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," stated Musk. Earlier, in one of his prominent moves, Musk allowed Blue Verified ‘tick’ to be open to anyone on a subscription basis of $8 per month. In the meantime, the updated blue check subscription is likely to relaunch on November 29, as per reports.

