Elon Musk wants to change Starlink’s default WiFi name to Stinky and as usual, there’s no telling if he’s joking. The SpaceX boss announced it on Twitter, writing, “We’re changing Starlink’s default wifi name to Stinky". “I’m pretty sure that unique," he wrote in the following tweet, adding in another, “This will encourage people to change it haha," and then, inexplicably, “If you can’t smell your wifi, how do you know it’s real?" Who knows what’s real anymore anyway? At any rate, if it was a joke, it kind of divided Twitter. Most weren’t quite sold on the humour.

Recently, Musk once again spoke about the issue of population collapse on the micro-blogging platform. In a new tweet, Musk joked that he is doing his part in solving the issue, while registering his concern about the falling birth rates in USA.

In May, Musk had shared statistics regarding the total fertility rate (TFR) of the United States. TFR refers to the number of children a woman will have. The graph highlighted a steep decline in the rate over the decades, to a point where it is below the “replacement level."

Citing this tweet, Musk further stated that that the “past two years have been a demographic disaster," building upon the already established case of humans running short for the future. Continuing in the same thread, Musk jokingly said, “I mean, I am doing my part."

