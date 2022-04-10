Elon Musk Wants to Delete 'W' from 'Twitter' and the Puns are Making Followers Titter

Elon Musk has been rather busy on Twitter this Sunday and has been posting about how to make the microblogging platform better. In his latest tweet, the Twitter Board member asked in a poll if the ‘w’ should be removed from ‘Twitter’. The interesting part of the poll is that it has only two reply options: ‘yes’ and ‘of course’. The resulting word ‘Titter’, which means ‘a giggle’, is leaving his followers in splits. While a few felt that it’s high time Elon deleted his account, others played along and let loose a flurry of memes. Soon, ‘titter’ was trending on Twitter.

“Delete the w in twitter?"

His followers sent in interesting replies.

Are you bored? Why are you changing something on @twitter? If you are going to do better from now on, please give privilege to reliable and accurate news!

“Titter Board meeting!"

“Then we all become Titteratti in Titterverse? Well, at least it should bring some smiles back to Teeter, all too serious around here lately."

“SEC officials seeing Elon tweets."

“Me decoding what Elon meant and finally understanding it."

“This man is single-handedly making Titter more enjoyable."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk now has a 9% stake in Twitter and a seat on its corporate board of directors, raising questions about how the billionaire business magnate could reshape the social media platform, says an AP report. He is now Twitter’s biggest shareholder and has the ear of top managers. Musk’s role as both a board member and Twitter’s largest shareholder certainly gives him an outsized voice in the company’s future. He’s been publicly praised this week by the CEO and other board members, a sign that Twitter leadership is likely to take his ideas seriously.

