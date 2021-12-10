Elon Musk, World's Richest Man, Wants to Quit His Job to Become an Influencer

If world’s richest man Elon Musk, with all of his eccentric social media antics, wasn’t already an influencer, he is now planning to become one full-time. Musk tweeted, “thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt". Now, it’s not always clear when Musk is in jest and when he is being serious on Twitter, but we’ve got a feeling that the Tesla boss isn’t about to legitimately quit his job anytime soon. Suggestions for alternate career options poured in for Musk, and he is readily engaging with them as we speak. YouTuber Mr Beast chimed in, offering to help Musk get coached on how to get YouTube views, to which Musk replied with the folded hands emoji. Starting a YouTube channel seems to be a popular option for Musk, and he has even come up with a name: “noobtoob", apparently. “I think you have accomplished so much and yet have sabotaged your legacy by acting sophomoric at times. However, I do respect your intellect and creativity. So, in short, I’m conflicted," someone wrote, and honestly, that about sums it all up.

From rapping to Minecraft, YouTube to OnlyFans and pole dancing, Musk’s post has seen it all.

Among his other hot takes, Musk the SpaceX boss recently said, “I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate." Musk, who has seven children, including a toddler, thinks there are “not enough people" on Earth, and that could threaten human civilization. Musk backed up his argument with “So many people, including smart people, think that there are too many people in the world and think that the population is growing out of control. It’s completely the opposite. Please look at the numbers — if people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble, mark my words," Business Insider quoted him saying.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss is not your conventional old billionaire: Musk has a fan following on the Internet for being ‘edgy,’ trying to manipulate cryptocurrency prices and sharing stolen memes - and also for banter. If you took a look at Musk’s Twitter timeline, it would be very obvious the billionaire runs the page himself. Case in point: The sometimes cringey content would never make it past a social media manager. But Musk using his own Twitter account adds a personal touch to it - he replies to anything and everything.

