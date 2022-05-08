Elon Musk's 9-minute Flight Sparks Discussion on Carbon Footprint of the Super Rich

Elon Musk, or Elon Musk’s flight rather, has come under the radar for taking off for a nine-minute journey. Jack Sweeney, who tracks Musk’s flight through the account ‘Elon Jet’, posted an update that showed the jet completing a journey between San Jose and San Francisco. This opened up a discussion about the carbon footprints of billionaires.

“Landed in San Francisco, California, US. Apx. flt. time 9 Mins."

Followers tried to work out the environmental impact of the tiny trip.

“You should estimate the carbon emissions for each flight and include in the tweets."

“How do the super rich get to such insane carbon footprints? Like this."

“Elon sells Tesla as an “eco-friendly" company, meanwhile he uses his jet to move this short distance polluting more than i will do with my car in a year. Wow what a hero."

“Keep using those metal straws and reusable totes everyone! we’re all in this together."

““Saving the planet". He probably burned more emissions in 9 minutes than 100 ICE vehicles burn a year."

“Remember to turn your lights off in your houses though guys!"

“Yeah that was worth a couple square miles of rainforest."

“Rich people and corporations will tell you that YOU need to change your lifestyle in order to help the environment and then they take a 10 minute flight just cause they can."

Earlier this year, Elon Musk reportedly blocked Jack Sweeney, who created a Twitter bot that tracks Musk’s Gulfstream private jet and posts real-time updates of its location from publicly available data. According to The Guardian, while Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to delete the bot @ElonJet, Sweeney asked for $50,000. Musk declined to pay and has now blocked Sweeney on the micro-blogging site. The billionaire reached out to the 19-year-old last November to express concern about the bot. Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tweeting about his jets. However, Sweeney turned down Musk’s offer and instead demanded $50,000, saying that the amount would cover his college fees and also help him buy a Tesla car.

