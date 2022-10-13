Elon Musk's 'Burnt Hair' Perfume Has Already Sold 20K Bottles, Tesla CEO Says, 'Can Buy Twitter'

Tesla Chief Elon Musk now has a new product to promote and he is leaving no stone unturned in doing so. The billionaire has now ventured into the fragrance business. He has come up with a perfume which is called “Burnt Hair" and he is selling it on The Boring Company. He is selling the perfume for $100 each. An additional of tax and shipping is also charged.

Just some time after the launch, Musk took to Twitter and announced that 20,000 bottles of the perfume have already been sold. He further wrote, “Can’t wait for media stories tomorrow about $1M of Burnt Hair sold." Here is the tweet:

Musk also joked about how selling these perfumes would help him but Twitter. Just a few hours after this tweet, he sold 20K bottles of the perfume.

As always, netizens had a lot to say about this new launch as well. While some curated memes, others were busy giving their opinions. “Elon, you can have some burnt hair perfume shoot out of the tip of the rocket during flight. The aliens will never forget a first encounter with that happening!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “So now you sell perfume? Elon, I think you need to focus on one business at a time. What do rockets, perfume and cars have in common?"

“Did you order #BurntHair ? I am in awe that Elon Musk can sell 20,000 in 1 day! I think it’s evidence that people are really craving enjoyment and humor in their life," tweeted another user.

This comes just a few days after Musk was in news for tweeting about the Ukraine peace plan. Musk’s tweet had drawn condemnation from top Ukraine officials, and Putin’s spokesperson had praised it, as per New York Post. Also, tagging Musk on the report claiming the billionaire had spoken to Putin, a Twitter user asked him if it was true. “No, it is not," Musk replied. “I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space."

Another follower asked Musk if he would be open to having a conversation with Putin to “discuss the possibility options to peace plan". Musk replied, “Pointless, as there is currently no overlap between Russian and Ukrainian demands – it’s not even close."

