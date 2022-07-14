Elon Musk's Business Card from 1995 Goes Viral, Tesla CEO Calls it 'Ancient Times'

Tesla Chief Elon Musk keeps appearing on news for some reason or the other. From pulling out of the multi-billion dollar Twitter deal to talking about colonization on Mars, Musk has always managed to be in the spotlight. This time he is doing rounds on the internet for his “ancient" business card. A Twitter handle that goes by the handle DogeDesigner recently took Musk down memory lane by sharing a picture of his old business card.

The card seems to have been issued in Musk’s name back in 1995 when he started a company called Zip2. The company provided and licensed online city guide software to newspapers. However, it got shut down in 1999. Have a look at the image:

The nostalgic picture has managed to garner over 40K likes. It has received a lot of attention from the netizens as they have bombarded the comment section. One person wrote, “Simple, but ancient times." Another person wrote, “THIS is Total Power & Dominion. See the titles he gave himself? Elon never needed to learn TP&D from me. He instinctively knew it and relentlessly practiced it from the get go. And look where it got him!!!" Here are a few reactions:

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, recently gave a glimpse into one of the initial phases of his extremely successful career. Now an inspiration to young entrepreneurs, Gates, too, like many of us started small. And the evidence of his humble beginning is his resume that he shared on his LinkedIn profile.

Gates shared an entry-level resume from when he was just an 18-year-old studying in his first year at Harvard University. The resume dated 1974 shows Gates’ education and experience from when he was a fresher. However, at such an early age, Gates was still earning $12,000. A humble Gates, sharing the resume, in the caption, wrote, “Whether you are a recent grad or a college dropout, I am sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago."

