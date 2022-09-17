Elon Musk's Ex-girlfriend Makes Rs 1.3 Crore From Auctioning Photos of Billionaire

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne has hogged the limelight after she sold pictures, featuring herself and the Tesla boss, and some items presented by Musk. Jennifer has sold these for $165,000, which is roughly Rs 1.3 crores, at an auction According to the New York Post, Boston-based RR Auction said that the photos were a collection of never-seen photos and gifts given by Musk to his college sweetheart Jennifer.

Notably, Musk and Jennifer dated between 1994 and 1995 when they were both studying at the University of Pennsylvania. The couple broke up when Musk graduated and moved to California.

The news portal has shared that in the auction there was a gold necklace with a small emerald stone that Musk gifted Jennifer on her birthday. The necklace was sold out for $51,000 (more than Rs 40 lakhs). Next was a birthday card, signed by Musk. It has been sold for nearly $17,000 (around Rs 14 lakhs). 18 candid photos were also sold individually and one of them has Jennifer and Musk posing with other four resident advisors and was traded for $1,765 (around 1.40 lakh).

Jennifer told The Boston Globe that she read about an auction of test papers that Musk graded and realised that she has far more personal items she could sell.

Meanwhile, Musk also changed his Twitter profile photo on Wednesday with one of the photos put on the auction.

Speaking about Twitter, Musk is currently engaged in a battle with Twitter to get out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Meanwhile, Twitter shareholders on Tuesday approved Tesla chief Elon Musk’s bid to buy the social media platform.

However, Musk has already informed Twitter that he will not go ahead with the acquisition. Musk argued that he was misled over the spam accounts on the platform and was not notified of a pay settlement the company reached with one of its top executives. The two sides are scheduled to battle it out in court next month.

