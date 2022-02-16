Elon Musk's Mars Dream Getting Closer to Reality? Here's What it Would Look Like

Elon Musk thinks SpaceX’s Starship’s mission to Mars will be real in our lifetime. In a video tweeted by the SpaceX and Tesla boss, you can see a simulation of the moment that Starship takes off from Earth till its landing on Mars, with the last few frames showing astronauts gazing upon a lit-up base on Mars. Sharing it, Musk tweeted, “This will be real in our lifetime." As per a report by Moneycontrol, Musk has claimed that SpaceX will land the first Earthlings on Mars by 2024. “Starship will be the world’s most powerful launch vehicle ever developed, with the ability to carry in excess of 100 metric tonnes to Earth orbit," the report quoted SpaceX. In fact, Space.com reports that Musk has also claimed Starship will be able to establish a self-sustaining city on Mars.

Check out what Starship’s Mars mission would look like.

Musk’s Mars dreams do not come without their severe repercussions on the financially marginalised sections of society as well as on the environment. Who would be able to afford a ticket to Mars is a question that certainly does not augur well for the non-billionaire section of the world. “I want to touch just the seat to Mars because I know I can’t afford it. Or maybe…. Idk. Cybertruck is seemed far already," a Twitter user wrote.

“How bout spending some of that money on fixing up this planet before we move on to another one..?"

Musk’s tweet comes as the world is already debating the ethics of his Neuralink chip. Neuralink brain implants aim to put a chip in the human brain for us to control things with our mind. Now, while the technology sounds straight out of an episode of Black Mirror, the reality is rather scary. According to a report, out of the total 23 monkeys that were implanted with the Neuralink Chip during testing at the University of California Davis between 2017 and 2020, at least 15 of them died.

Elon Musk has always been a big believer of humanity ultimately becoming a multiplanetary species. The billionaire aims to colonise the red planet and has given various statements in the past about his intentions towards Mars, including nuking the planet to make its atmosphere more habitable to humans (It is as crazy as it sounds.) In 2021, Musk made a similar statement at the Lex Fridman podcast. Fridman puts up the question and asks, “When do you think Space X will land a human being on Mars?" Musk utters a “hm" and takes a long pause. Then, breaking the pause, he answers, “Best case is about five years and worst case, 10 years." Responding to the follow-up question, which enquires about the determining factors, Musk said that fundamentally, it is engineering the vehicle. He mentioned that Starship is “next level," and is the most advanced rocket ever built, but, there are a few aspects that need to be optimized.

