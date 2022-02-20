Elon Musk's 'Phone Booth' Meme is Making Toilet Humour Mainstream this Sunday Morning

Elon Musk’s latest tweet on ‘phone booth’ is seeing netizens indulging in some scatological humour. The Tesla founder posted a meme that showed a phone booth in 1992 and in 2022. While the former is a traditional phone booth with a telephone, the latter is a commode seat. The meme is a funny take on people spending a long time in the toilet because of their smartphones. Elon Musk went on to comment that he was dropping an album, which he thinks will reach number 2. Number 2 is often used as an euphemism for pooping.

Twitter users responded with their thoughts on the meme.

“Just run for president man….."

“I love how casually normal you are for a billionaire. Thank you for changing the world for the better kind sir."

“before smart phone: pooping takes 1 minute

after smart phone: pooping takes as long as my legs have circulation."

“Now we use actual phone booths as toilets."

“My office."

“That’s why communication has become shittier these days."

“Ironically the phone booth is often used as a bathroom today."

“Gen Z can’t even appreciate this classic."

The billionaire is known for his takes on different issues on Twitter. Recently, he landed in soup for a meme comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Hitler. He deleted it later, but by then, he had faced an online backlash. The comparison comes in the backdrop of a slew of strict measures taken by the PM to quell a protest led by truckers against Covid health protocol. In fact, Trudeau invoked the rarely-used emergency powers to end the protests that have been taking over the nation. Earlier, Musk had extended support to the truckers, and on Wednesday night, he tweeted the meme. It had a photo of Hitler with ‘stop comparing to Justin Trudeau’ written at the top and ‘I had a budget’ at the bottom.

