Elon Musk's 'Pronouns Suck' Tweet Resurfaces after Trans Daughter Files for Name Change

Tesla chief Elon Musk’s transgender daughter, named Xavier Alexander Musk at birth, has filed documents to drop her name and has decided to declare her gender identity. “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," she has stated. The petition for both a name change and a new birth certificate was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica, as per a Reuters report. However, it came to light very recently. As the development came to light, several old tweets by Musk have started going viral on the internet again. Musk had, back then, tweeted, “Pronouns suck." Musk’s ex-wife had commented on the same: “I cannot support hate." She also urged him to turn off his phone. The comment, however, has now been deleted. Have a look at the tweet:

Advertisement

In another tweet, Musk had written, “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare." Musk and his ex-partner Grimes had earlier claimed that they planned to practice gender-neutral parenting while raising their baby. Here is the tweet:

Advertisement

The former Xavier Alexander Musk, who has recently turned 18, which is the age of consent in California, has asked the court to change her gender recognition from male to female. Her new name was redacted in the online document. Her mother is Justine Wilson, who divorced Musk in 2008. There has been no further explanation of the tiff between Musk’s daughter and her father.

Musk has been in news recently for his takeover of social media platform Twitter. Few days back, he Musk addressed Twitter employees for the first time in an apparent effort to “assuage concerns" about the deal. Soon after this, a video went viral that purportedly showed messages of employees talking about him. Musk responded with only one word: “interesting." As per Reuters, Twitter employees posted memes on Slack as they complained that Musk has not been providing useful answers on his vision. “He is trying not to be boring," wrote one person on Slack. There was also a person who mentioned how queer people cannot trust this man. “We’ve seen this kind of homophobia and transphobia before, there is nothing salvageable about what he said," the person wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV JAC Board Exam Results Kerala Plus Two (+2) Results here.