Elon Musk's Tesla Had Genius Hack to Catch Employee Who Was Leaking Company Secrets

Remember in 2008 when Tesla caught the employee who was leaking confidential information to the press? If not, a Twitter user who goes by the name Tanay Jaipuria has shared a screenshot of an old tweet by Tesla Chief Elon Musk. In the tweet, Musk can be seen revealing how Tesla caught the whistleblower. “How Tesla caught the employee who was leaking confidential information to the press in 2008. Really clever," read the caption of the image.

In the image, Musk can be seen replying to NASA Earth. He has written, “We sent what appeared to be identical emails to all, but each was actually coded with either one or two spaces between sentences, forming a binary signature that identified the leaker." Have a look:

While many seem to have been impressed by the revelation, some people have no clue as to what has been said. “Let’s say one space equals a 0 and two equals a 1. You have a binary conversion. Ex. Sentence._Sentence.__Sentence._ That encodes to 010. That user now has the ID 010. Since you have two values in each spot, you can represent 2^N employees, where N is the number of sentences," explained a Twitter user. He further wrote, “I wouldn’t call it technically hard. If you have <8K employees, you only need 13 sentences to encode unique sequences. Give a script the original email. Have the script add spaces. Have your mass email tool spit out emails to each user in your domain. 20m python script."

