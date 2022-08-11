Elon Musk's Tweet On Reasons to Quit Weed Garners Attention On Social Media

Tesla Chief Elon Musk is known for sharing controversial tweets. People who have been following him are well aware of the kind of tweets he puts on his social media handle. This time, however, Musk has shared a screenshot where a Twitter user asks people the reason which made them quit weed. Along with the tweet, the person has also uploaded an image of weed. Responding to the tweet, a person in the comment section says, “I watched the whole movie on mute and started crying because I thought I was deaf."

Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral and garnered nearly 200K likes. Tweeple can also be seen Retweeting the image with their own captions. “Some people are just dumb and stupid and they prefer to blame the drugs. Some people are psycho and maniacs, but society blame guns," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “To many are blind People,gets served Narcotics all over,and dont get themselves a Critical judging! MINDS to resist and Fight be one of those who STOPS all Narcotics in The World! Be That ones not Accept Narcotica and their backmen at ALL! We need CLEAN WORLD into Everything!"

People often do bizarre things to get rid of their addiction. Earlier, a video of a woman from Telangana rubbing chilli powder onto the eyes of her teenaged son to punish him for marijuana addiction went viral. The woman tied her 15-year-old boy to a pole and resorted to this punishment after all her efforts to wean her son away from marijuana went in vain. According to a report in Sakshi, the woman is Ramanamma from Suryapet district who is a daily wage worker. Her husband is a rickshaw driver. The son used to attend school before the pandemic, but dropped out later.

He then got addicted to marijuana and did not mend his ways despite several warnings. This time, when he went missing from home for 10 days and came back in a drugged state, the mother tied him to a pole and rubbed chilli powder on his eyes.

The Sakshi report said that the video was shot by a neighbour and released on social media. The local police have registered a case against the mother. Speaking to Sakshi, Ramanamma said that she had to resort to this extreme act after the boy refused to mend his ways. She added that they would often find him lying on roads in a drugged state and they would carry him back.

