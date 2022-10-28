Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Spurs Memes As Users Debate Free Speech, Trump Ban

Elon Musk has finally completed the $44 billion takeover of Twitter and raised a gamut of questions. Claiming ‘a bird is freed’, the billionaire has also sacked a number of top officials: CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, policy head and chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde. Gadde was the key executive responsible for banning former US President Donald Trump’s account from the microblogging platform. Musk, an advocate for “free speech" said earlier, in a message to Twitter advertisers, that the platform could not be turned into a “free-for-all hellscape" where anything could be said without consequence. Musk’s takeover, hence, has spurred speculation over what this entails.

Along with the speculation, of course, a slew of memes have arrived. Apart from concerns around free speech, there is the question of whether or not the ban on Trump’s account might be rescinded.

Advertisement

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," Musk had written in his message to Twitter advertisers. “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far-right wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society," he added.

Musk has been at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters this week, meeting with employees and having impromptu conversations with them in the cafe, according to the Insider report. On Wednesday, he entered the building carrying a large bathroom sink, a nod to it “sinking in" that he was Twitter’s new CEO.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here