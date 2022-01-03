Emerald Shiv Lingam Worth Rs 500 Crore Seized from Chennai Businessman's Locker

The CID - Idol wing seized an antique emerald lingam worth Rs 500 crore from a bank locker of a businessman in Thanjavur on December 30. Additional DGP of Idol Smuggling Prevention Unit, Jayanth Murali, said that steps are being taken to hand over the emerald lingam to the concerned temple administration after investigation. A resident of Thanjavur’s Arulananda Nagar area was reported to be in possession of ancient idols. Following this, the Idol Smuggling Prevention Unit police led by additional superintendents of police Rajaram and Ashok Natarajan rushed and quizzed Arun Bhaskar, son of Samiyappan (80). At the time, Arun told police that he had an emerald lingam and kept it in a bank locker. He further said that the emerald lingam was obtained by his father.

However, Arun told neither about from whom his father received the antique piece nor the relevant documents. Following this, the police recovered the antique emerald lingam and brought it to Chennai. The antique piece measuring 8 cm in height and weighing over 500 gram is said to have gone missing in 2016 from a temple in Thirukkuvalai in Nagappattinam district of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Additional DGP Jayanth Murali said that an investigation is underway to ascertain which temple the emerald lingam recovered in Thanjavur belonged to. “Custodians like Dharmapuram Adheenam have confirmed that the antique emerald lingam is original. Further, a scientific analysis has to be done," the ADGP said. Based on a report from inspector of police Murugesan, a case has been registered.

The antique emerald lingam, which is said to have been brought from Cambodia during the Chola period and given to the Dharmapuram Adheena, was worshiped at Thirukkuvalai Brahmapureeswarar temple, one of the Saptha Vidanga Sthalams. This 1000-year-old antique emerald lingam was said to be stolen in 2016. Apparently, its worth has been claimed to be over Rs 500 crore. It has been reported that the authorities have informed Chief Minister MK Stalin regarding the matter and said that action would be taken to hand over the antique piece to the temple administration soon.

