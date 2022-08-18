Emergency or Not? Monkey Dials 911 From San Luis Obispo County Zoo in California

A disconnected 911 call from a Zoo on Saturday night sent the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office into full panic mode. The dispatchers tried to connect back to the cell phone and even tried texting to confirm if the call had been dialed mistakenly. However, when the office did not receive any response from the dialer, the Sheriff’s office began preparing for the worst situation since the call was traced back to Zoo to You in Paso Robles with the help of an address book.

Deputies were dispatched immediately to the location to investigate if any wild animals went loose in the territory. Unbeknownst to them, the deputies had no clue about the hilarious situation they were about to witness. Upon arrival, the cops learned that no one among the employees had placed the call. When the events of the day were traced back during the investigation, all clues hinted at the culprit who was a Capuchin monkey namely, Route. In a hilarious turn of events, Route picked up a cell phone from a gold cart which is used to travel across the 40-acre wide zoo.

The deputies were informed that monkeys are extremely inquisitive in nature, which makes them grab any and everything. In this case, Route grabbed the cell phone and began pushing some random buttons on the device. Coincidentally, the combinations turned out to be 911 which resulted in the disconnected call received by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. The bizarre yet surprising turn of events left the department so stunned that they couldn’t help but share the story via their official Facebook page.

The Department stated, “Our Deputies have seen their fair share of “monkey business" in the County. But nothing quite like this. It all started Saturday night when we received a 911 call that had disconnected. Dispatchers tried to call and text back but they received no response. So Deputies were sent to investigate. The address took them to the offices of Zoo to You near Paso Robles. No one there had placed the call. Was someone trying to make us look like a monkey’s uncle? Then they all realized… it must have been Route the Capuchin monkey."

While explaining how the monkey dialed the phone call, the department added, “Apparently, Route had picked up the zoo’s cell phone… which was in the zoo’s golf cart… which is used to travel around the zoo’s 40-acre site. We’re told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons. And that’s what Route did… just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us."

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office also posted a series of embarrassing photos of Route stating that the adorable animal cannot be blamed as monkeys do what they see. The photos have received over 1.6 thousand likes and about 449 shares as interactions on the social media platform.

