Emily in Paris Still Stereotypes French Culture but Twitter Wants to Know What Happens Next

The newly minted Parisian Emily is back. Netflix’s Emily in Paris has come back for its sophomore season with some more French clichés but also some good ol’ high fashion and the usual questionable decisions the lead character, portrayed by Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper makes in every other episode. The show also brought back the other series regulars Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, recurring guest star Kate Walsh along with new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O Harris and Arnaud Binard. Despite the show having a popular run on OTT, it has previously faced some very polarizing reviews as many said the series rode on stereotypes and made Emily a very ignorant character who had absolutely no inclination to try and adjust with the culture of the place she is living in.

The second season has not been without its fair share of criticisms from netizens but many have come back-mainly for the drama and escapism the show provided with. Many were still critcising the show but admitted the entertainment it provided.

Advertisement

Check out some of the reactions:

Some however thought it was better than last season where the French characters actually spoke in French with each other.

Advertisement

Some however were just about taking sides.

But some wanted an announcement for Season 3 like right now:

Emily’s French is still not what fans want to hear:

For the uninitiated, Emily in Paris is a Netflix made comedy-romance series about a Chicago-bred social media marketer for a luxury brand who is sent to the French capital to help with their very Parisian office. She butts heads with their Parisian office boss Sylvie while navigating the French way of life and also gets herself into romantic entanglements that test her.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.