Eminem Buys Lookalike 'EminApe' NFT for Rs 3.3 Crore, Changes Twitter Pic

American rapper Eminem has apparently bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club non fungible token (NFT) that resembles him for 123.45 ETh or $452,000 (about Rs 3.3 crore). The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of over 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs. This particular piece, named EminApe, dons the trademark cap and gold chain synonymous with the rapper. Although Eminem hasn’t confirmed the news, he changed his profile picture on Twitter and Instagram to EminApe. Eminem reportedly bought it on New Year’s Eve, according to a LadBible report. The seller of the digital artwork who goes by the name GeeGazza on Twitter could barely contain his excitement as he tweeted, “I’m living in a simulation. Thank you @Eminem for buying my ape and joining the club! Madness. Let me write a lyric in your next single."

Advertisement

In a later tweet on January 2, GeeGazza, seemingly still reeling from the sale, wrote, “I mean, does it get any bigger than Eminem?"

Last year, the seller had shared his hope to sell the EminApe to Eminem one day. “I still think Eminem is destined to buy my Bored Ape one day," he wrote in November 2021. “You don’t understand how long I’ve been manifesting that Eminem buys my ape."

Advertisement

Other artists in the NFT space and social media users congratulated him for the epic sale. One user, referring to his November 2021 tweet said, “Congrats! This aged well."

According to a Decrypt report, the rapper has reportedly purchased a minimum of 15 NFT under the name Shady Holding, in an obvious reference to his iconic ‘The Real Slim Shady’. In the past, rappers like Post Malone and Lil Baby have also got their hands on Bored Ape NFTs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.