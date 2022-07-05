Emirates Flight Travels For Almost 14 Hours With a Gaping Hole On Its Side

Travelling by air can give the jitters to many flyers at times, let alone thinking of flying with a technical defect in the aircraft. Recently, the passengers travelling by an Emirates flight had a close shave with a disaster. The flight from Dubai to Brisbane, Australia flew for around 14 hours with a large hole on its side.

On July 1, the Airbus A380 of Emirates Airline departed from its primary hub in Dubai for Brisbane. Passengers on board reported hearing a big blast-like sound shortly after the takeoff while the plane was over the ocean. However, the crew chose to keep flying and arrived in Brisbane after 13.5 hours.

According to the Aviation Herald, an aircraft crew feared they had blown a tyre during takeoff and contacted air traffic control to ask for emergency personnel to be on standby as they made their approach to the Queensland airport. However, once the passengers deboarded, they were shocked to find a gaping hole on the left side of the plane. The emergency services were even left baffled by this startling discovery.

A detached bolt was also found by the inspectors in the nosegear, but it is not yet known if the two instances are connected. Due to the damage, the aircraft was unable to leave Brisbane on its return flight and remained there for around 17 hours.

Soon after takeoff, one passenger reported hearing a loud blast. “There was a huge bang and I felt it through the floor as well. The cabin staff kept their cool, stopped their service, picked up the phone and checked the wings and engines," the passenger told The Courier Mail, a newspaper published from Brisbane.

A representative for Emirates claimed that ‘a technical failure’ occurred on the EK430 flight from Dubai to Brisbane.

