Emma Chamberlain Gets Slammed for Wearing Maharaja of Patiala's Choker to Met Gala

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala’s diamond choker to Met Gala 2022 and is now being widely criticised for it. Chamberlain paired the choker with a custom-made Louis Vuittion dress, reports Entertainment Times. Chamberlain is the newest ambassador of Cartier jewels. The Maharaja had commissioned Cartier to make the heirloom piece with the De Beers diamond as the centrepiece and it was completed around 1928. It was famously known as the Patiala Necklace and there is a fraught history attached to it, where it went missing for a certain period of time before reappearing in London and being rebought by Cartier. Chamberlain wearing it to the Met Gala did not seem to go down well with the general public, who criticised her for it. However, the allegations of the choker having been “stolen" at some point have not so far been substantiated.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian faced backlash for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala. Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet in Marilyn Monroe’s dress, which is almost 60 years old. Back in the day, Marilyn had worn this dress when she sang Happy Birthday to John F Kennedy. To fit into this dress, Kim shared that she had to lose 16 pounds in a span of three weeks.

