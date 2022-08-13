'Emotion': Deepika Padukone Reveals Her Comfort Food in an Animated Video

Not only does she know how to impress the audience with her acting prowess, but Deepika Padukone also manages to steal the limelight with her relatable social media updates. Her latest one is all about comfort food. No matter how busy, stressed, or homesick one might feel, there are a few comfort food that is capable of consolidating a person, a staple recipe that can make one nostalgic or add a greater sentimental value. For Deepika Padukone, it is Rasam Rice that works like magic for her.

The Padmaavat fame has now revealed that Rasam Rice not only makes for her staple meal but it has become an ‘emotion’ for her. On Friday, the actress took to social media to express her love for Rasam Rice in an animated video featuring her caricature. The short clip begins with her seated in a luxurious restaurant where people are enjoying lavish cuisine. The caricature of Deepika looks confused about what to order, and that’s when her eyes find ‘Rasam Rice’ on the menu card.

The cartoon character quickly orders the same and her eyes glisten when the staple food arrives at her table. Initially, she uses a spoon to enjoy the meal, before ditching it and going full Indian to savour the flavours with her bare hand. As she enjoys the meal, it makes her nostalgic about the days when she would order the same at a restaurant with her dad. While sharing the video, Deepika wrote, “Rasam & Rice is an Emotion…Truly!" Watch the video below:

As soon as the post surfaced online, it went viral in no time. Fans of Deepika could completely relate to the post and began flooding her comment section to express the same. One of her ardent fans added that even ‘Dal chawal’ works the same magic for them. The post has garnered compliments in abundance and over 5 million likes on the photo-sharing application.

This is not the first time that Deepika Padukone has openly expressed her love for Rasam Rice. During the Star Screen Awards 2022, when host Kartik Aaryan asked the Padmaavat star about her favourite food, she quickly responded ‘Rasam Rice’. Moreover, her husband Ranveer Singh who was seated in the audience backed her up claiming that he feeds Rasam Rice to her all the time. In addition to this, during a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session that she hosted on social media when she was asked what is the one dish she can eat for the rest of her life, the actress said, “Rasam with white rice and mango pickle’.

