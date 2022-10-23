Emotional Hardik Pandya Remembered His Late Father after India's Win and We All Shed a Tear

Hardik Pandya who played a vital role in India’s miraculous win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup encounter at the MCG on Sunday remembered his late father with tears in his eyes. Pandya who had earlier scalped the timely wickets of Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz, walked out in the middle with the bat quite early on. He stayed glued to the crease with Virat Kohli to give struggling India a faint chance at chasing down 160 while they were reeling at 31/4.

Pandya, along with an explosive Kohli, stitched a 113-run-partnership to keep Team India in the hunt as Rohit Sharma’s men chased down the “impossible" target to defeat Pakistan in the edge-of-the-seat thriller and start their T20 World Cup campaign in a style.

The win meant everything to India, the fans, and the all-rounder Hardik Pandya who remembered his late father in the post-match interview.

“If it weren’t for him, how would I get to play this game? I wouldn’t have been here. He sacrificed a lot. In those times, he moved cities, and business for his 6-year-old kids. I love my son, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to do for him what my dad did for me. It’s a huge deal. I’ll be grateful forever," said Pandya as he was overcome by the emotions.

Needless to say, fans in India were left speechless after watching a vulnerable Pandya expressing his feelings in front of millions.

After the win, Rohit Sharma declared Kohli’s 82* as one of the best knocks in Indian cricket as it came under a very crucial stage when Team India was way behind in the game.

“I think it has to go definitely his best for sure, but I think from the situation we were in and to come out victory, I think it has to be one of India’s best knocks, not just his best knock. Because Until 13th, or we were so behind the game and the required rate was just climbing up and up but to come out and chase that score was an extremely brilliant effort from Virat and then obviously Hardik played role as well there," Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

