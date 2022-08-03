Employee Fired For Being Late For First Time in Seven Years, Colleagues Protest

Reaching work on time is surely the first and foremost priority of almost every working professional. However, certain occurrences like traffic, rain or not finding conveyance, might hinder that. But once in a while, it is completely acceptable. Yet, in a bizarre incident, a person was fired for getting late to work for the first time in more than seven years. Anyhow, he is fortunate that his colleagues are standing up for him. According to a Reddit post, his colleagues have come up with an ingenious plan to sway their employer to rehire him.

Penning down a lengthy post on Reddit’s “Anti-work" forum, on Monday, the user name No Stop It Step Bro wrote, “Co-worker who has never been late in 7+ years, gets fired for the first time being late." Beginning the post, the user said, “This happened last week and today Monday we just found out he was fired for being 20 minutes late for the first time ever… tomorrow me and all my coworkers will be late and will continue to come in late until they rehire him." After garnering more than 78 thousand upvotes, the post went crazy viral and the comments section is swamped with innumerable remarks slamming the manager for his actions.

Many users shared their experiences. One user commented, “I was two minutes late to an opening shift on New Year’s Day. The manager had a look on his face, tapped his watch, and said that I needed to work on my timeliness. He went into the store to do the security sweep and turn off the alarm (jewellery store) and I turned around and left because I didn’t need that job or his attitude." As per Newsweek, the incident occurred in Florida, the United States. The sunshine state is reportedly an at-will employment state. This means that an employer can terminate employees at any time, for any reason. But there are a few exceptions like an employee cannot be fired for any “discriminatory reasons," like race, religion, gender, national origin, or disabilities.

