Endangered Narrow-headed Turtle Tangled in Net Finally Rescued by Forest Officials

A clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shows an endangered narrow-headed softshell turtle being rescued by the forest officials. The clip documents the journey of this massive turtle from tangled in the net to finally floating free in the waters.

The video starts with a narrow-headed softshell turtle tied up in a net with its head protruding from one of the gaps in the net. In the frame, a truck surrounded by forest officials is seen, in which the turtle was transported safely. The clip shows how it required around four people to carry the turtle to the boat due to its gigantic size.

The forest officials then ferried the turtle into deep water. Halting at a safe point, far enough from the shore, the net carrying the turtle is brought to the edge of the boat. Moments later, the softshell turtle takes a leap of freedom and swims away.

Sharing the video, IFS officer, Parveen Kaswan, in the caption, wrote, “This massive Narrow-headed Softshell turtle was timely rescued. Endangered and a massive female. After treatment, released successfully by our team in deep water."

Since being shared, the video has been viewed by more than 25,000 people and received hundreds of praises on Twitter.

One user wrote, “Serious respect for the rescue team!"

Another wrote, “Your service to conservation is great and commendable."

This user claimed to see how happy the turtle was after being released into the water.

Narrow-headed Softshell Turtles are an endangered species. Some of the major threats to their population include exploitation for medicine and meat. Disruption in the riverine ecosystem has also played a role in these turtles becoming an endangered species.

