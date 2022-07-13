Engineering Student Who Scored 54% in 12th Says He Can't Get Job, Sparks Debate

In the Indian education system, board examination is given great importance. Both class 10 marks and class 12 marks holds significance as it might determine a student’s entry into a college of their choice, and in turn, in securing the job they want. As things evolved, this idea came to be challenged more and more as people questioned the system that places so much significance in scorecards. A Reddit user expressed an opinion to the contrary and sparked a debate on the platform. “12th Grade marks are quite important, unfortunately. Learn from my mistake. This is not exactly a Rant, just something I’m sharing about me. I’ll try to keep it short," he wrote. The user shared that he is now unable to get a job because of his low score.

“I’m currently in the last year of BTech IT, I’m pursuing my BTech from a third-grade college…my percentage in 12 was 54%. Many companies came to my college, looking for interns, they have eligibility criteria i.e. More than 60% in 10th and 12th grade, and More than 70% in Engineering without any backlogs. I have 85% in my 10th and 75% in engineering," he wrote. Further, he elaborated on how he is not called for interviews because his 12th-grade percentage was 54%. “Even if I look for interns on LinkedIn, they wouldn’t interview me if I disclose my 12th-grade percentage," he mentioned.

The post has now gone viral and garnered tons of attention from netizens. One Reddit user wrote, “My brother had same problem even in 10th he had less marks. Now he works in a top MNC with nearly 20lpa. In b tech he felt he would never get an it job. Now he is guru for all the b tech students in our area and family (not because 20 lpa is big, but because everyone knows where he was and where he is now. Just give your best."

Another person mentioned, “What field are you in? In my opinion it shouldn’t matter. I’ve a B.Com with horrible grades, work in tech and no company has seen this as a problem. Best would be to find a company that hires you regardless of your marks."

People have very different opinions about this one topic. What do you feel about the same?

