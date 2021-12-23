England Lawyer Who Sued After Colleague Asked Him to Stop Farting in Office Loses Case

A senior barrister, who sued Crown Prosecution Service in England after a colleague asked him to stop farting in an office room, has lost the case. Pleading his case, Tarique Mohammed had told an employment tribunal that his flatulence was caused by his heart medications and by asking him to stop, his colleague had embarrassed him and violated his dignity. He had also claimed compensation for disability-related discriminations, which were quashed by the panel. A report in The Guardian said that the prosecutor, who suffered a heart attack in 2014, had alleged he was discriminated against because of his disabilities and made a number of further allegations against his co-workers and bosses.

Mohammed had suffered a heart in 2014 and he had to take medication regularly for his heart ailment. In 2016, he started sharing an office with Paul McGorry, where his issue of persistent flatulence was raised. “Mr McGorry was aware the claimant had had a heart attack but he was not aware of what medication the claimant was taking or that flatulence was a side-effect of the medication," The Guardian report said. “There were repeated incidents of flatulence in the quiet room. On one occasion Mr McGorry asked Mohammed: ‘Do you have to do that Tarique?", added the report. The barrister had made additional allegations that his co-workers and bosses “threw away his water bottles, asked him to work one day a week 60 miles away and failed to pay for his barrister’s practising certificate while he was on sick leave." The tribunal threw out Mohammed’s claims of disability-related harassment and victimisation. “Many of the incidents about which he complains were unrelated to his disability … or were caused or aggravated by him overreacting," the panel said. The CPS did accept that it treated Mohammed unfairly by not allowing him to work from home two days a week and leave work at 4pm to help him manage his condition, and by removing him from court duties, meaning he will receive compensation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.