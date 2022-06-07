England's Cheshire East Considers Offering Cash to Compel People to Quit Smoking

The Cheshire East town in England has come up with a new pilot scheme, offering financial incentives to the residents to quit smoking. In the smoking cessation incentive scheme, which is set to start later this year, the residents could receive up to Rs 20,000 for successfully quitting for twelve weeks.

If a pregnant woman quits smoking, she will be entitled to Rs 40,000 as part of the scheme. Carbon monoxide monitoring will help the administration to validate the continued quits.

In England, smoking is the main cause of preventable illness and premature death, and in Cheshire East, as per reports, approx. 10.5 per cent of the general population and 10.8 per cent of pregnant women smoke tobacco.

Speaking about the scheme, Dr Matt Tyrer, director of public health at Cheshire East Council, said that there is strong evidence supporting the use of financial incentives/rewards to quit smoking. The scheme has been successfully effective in reducing smoking rates and achieving successful quitting. When paired with specialist support, it encourages people to quit smoking.

Research published by Cochrane, analyzed the 33-smoking cessation incentive scheme trials in eight countries, wherein more than 21,000 participants tried to give up cigarettes. Among 33 trials, 10 trials include pregnant women, who were trying to quit.

The study found that when people were offered financial rewards, 50 per cent were more likely to stop smoking than those who were not. Among pregnant women, upon receiving incentives, quit rates doubled.

According to the report, someone who smokes 20 cigarettes a day, could save Rs 4.4 lakh annually. Meanwhile, if the scheme yields desired results in Cheshire East, it will be implemented in other cities as well.

