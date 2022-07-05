England's Deadly Poison Garden Forbids You From Touching, Smelling or Tasting Any Plants

A garden in England’s Northumberland is termed as the world’s “deadliest” garden. It is a small part of The Alnwick Garden. Commonly known as The Poison Garden, the world’s deadliest garden got its name after becoming home to more than 100 varieties of toxic and narcotic plants. As per a recent BBC report, the garden came up in 2005 after it was envisioned by the Dutchess of Northumberland, Jane Percy. This is after the Dutchess reportedly hired a notable landscape architect of the French Tuileries, Jacques Wirtz to give an unconventional transformation to the Christmas tree-laden stretch.

During her trips to Italy’s ill-famed Medici poison garden, the Dutchess was inspired to build a home for poisonous plants. The official website of the garden states that annually around 600,000 visitors come to see the gardens and they are only allowed to access it through guided tours. The most crucial warning given to visitors are against “touching, smelling or tasting any plants”. However, the warning falls on deaf ears, as time and again the authorities come across incidents where someone faints by inhaling the toxic fumes from these lethal plants. Recently, the official Twitter page of The Alnwick Garden dropped a picture of the entrance of The Poison Garden and wrote in the caption, “The sun almost makes The Poison Garden a little less scary.”

The tweet added, “Walk beyond the gates for your guided tour to learn not everything is as it seems in a quaint English Garden. Tours are included with Garden Entry, just ask our friendly guides!”

Apart from the visitors, this unique location is also graced by several botany enthusiasts, who visit one of The Poisonous Gardens from all around the world just to see some of the most poisonous plants like Monkshood, Rhododendrons, and Wolf’s Bane. The report informed that the garden also has Ricin that is also known as Castor Bean or Castor Oil plant, which according to the Guinness Book of World Records is the most poisonous plant in the world.

Despite being poisonous, several plants in the garden are reportedly used in curing some of the most untreatable illnesses. Like the yew tree that is well known for its poison called taxine, which is powerful enough to kill someone in a matter of 20 minutes. However, rarely you have been informed that it also produces taxol, which is a medicine and is extremely helpful in treating breast cancer.

