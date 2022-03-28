English Couple Invites Woman to be Their Girlfriend, All Three to Get Married Soon

In what many see as unusual for a relationship, a couple in England invited a woman to be their girlfriend, as a third member. Not just that, the three will soon get married.

Twenty-five-year-old Tom and Lesley Hillyard, a 24-year-old East Sussex resident, got married in 2017. Then they both realised that Lesley was bisexual and liked both men and women. The couple was living happily together until one of them jokingly decided to include a third person in their relationship.

According to the Daily Star, Leslie met Emma Coomber through the LGBT dating app Taimi. Emma, 31, and Leslie, 31, started talking a lot, and they started meeting. Leslie introduced Emma to Tom about a month later. Tom liked Emma’s personality as well, and the three have been in a throuple relationship ever since. A throuple is a relationship between three people, just as a couple is a relationship between two people. All three are now engaged to be married.

Advertisement

Leslie told Daily Star that people believe they are committing a crime by bringing a third person into a relationship or that they are doing all of this for work in the adult industry, but this is not the case. Leslie claims that the three of them adore each other, that they share everything in the house, that they sleep together, and that they share household expenses. They all live their lives by respecting one another like responsible adults.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.