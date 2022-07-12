'Enough Horsin' Around': Swiggy Finally Identifies Mumbai's Viral Delivery Executive

Remember the horse-riding Swiggy’s ‘delivery agent’ from a recent viral video? Well, the food-tech platform has finally identified him. The man carrying a bag with Swiggy's logo on a rain-soaked road in Mumbai created a stir on social media and the company launched a search hunt to find him. In its statement to “address the horse in the room", Swiggy had announced a reward for the first person to identify this mysterious ‘delivery agent’. The company said that it will pay Rs 5,000 to anyone who helps them reach the man from the viral video.

The search finally helped Swiggy identify the man on horseback, thanks to lead by “a young man named Avi" and his friend - who shot the viral video from their car.

Revealing the identity of the horse riding delivery executive, Swiggy in a statement on June 10 said that the man seen in the video was not its employee but a “typical teenager who borrows things and forgets to return them".

The man identified as Sushant, 17, had borrowed the Swiggy delivery bag from one of his friends but did not return it.

Sushant works at a local stable as a horse couturier- someone who decks up horses for wedding processions and was carrying an embroidered drape and other accessories for the animal when the video was shot.

Swiggy also revealed the name of the horse and said the man was riding “Shiva". The viral video had left the netizens divided over the choice of unusual ride. While some lauded the man for carrying out services despite the unfavourable weather conditions, others seemed concerned about his safety.

Many pointed to the difficult working conditions that the gig workers especially food and grocery delivery executives have to live with.

After the video went viral, some users pointed out that Swiggy had also changed its rider's icon on its app to a man on a horse.

