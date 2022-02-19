Entire Cabin Vanishes Overnight in Michigan, Leaving Investigators in a Tizzy

We often come across complaints of a missing person or a stolen thing, but for the first time, the Michigan police reached a spot to look for a missing cabin. Yes, you read it right, an entire cabin got vanished in the dark of the night. The brown cabin with a white door had been in Coldsprings Township until it disappeared sometime between November 18 and December 16. Last time the cabin was spotted in this township. In a chat with USA Today, calling it a “weird situation”, investigator Trooper Matthew Scott said that at this point, the cabin is not where it’s supposed to be, there are different motives, but we are trying to uncover the details. As per the authorities, the 12-foot-by-28-foot structure was pulled onto a trailer, as the size of the cabin is almost the same as a medium-sized yacht and yet the robbers were successful in stealing it.

Scott revealed that the cabin owner, who lived in it for a couple of years, had left it to take up residence somewhere else. On his return, he found that the cabin was gone but the owner is not sure what happened to it or why anyone would want to steal it.

The police have some suspects in mind, and they would probably track them down. However, the investigator admitted that it is indeed going to be a challenging task to go about looking for a missing cabin, as two to three months have passed since it was stolen. As a closing remark, he mentioned that we don’t see such incidents happening too often, but he added, “when it comes to crime, anything is possible."

Back in 2015, a similar incident unfolded in the US’s state of Oregon. An entire log cabin was reported missing in rural Oregon after the owner turned up after a year to find his backwoods lot empty.

