Entrepreneur Randi Zuckerberg, Mark's Sister, Drops Crypto Bro Version of Adele's 'Hello'

Randi Zuckerberg, entrepreneur, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook, and sister to Mark Zuckerberg, has dropped a version of Adele’s “Hello" but it’s for Crypto bros. The parody version is to encourage crypto beginners to become full-fledged enthusiasts, and decodes several terms that are popularly used in cryptocurrency exchanges. Who said crypto fans couldn’t be self-aware? The parodic “Hello" video comes complete with an apology to the original singer. Dropping the music video on Twitter, Randi wrote, “Hello - it’s me… Music video! b/c community should be FUN, crypto should be welcoming not intimidating & why not?!?! @thehugxyz we believe in working hard AND enjoying this crazy amazing moment we’re in. Best way to support creators is to be creators! Apologies Adele".

The lyrics go something like: “Hello, it’s me. Would you like to learn about exchanging cryptocurrency? We’ll go over everything, ’cause you’ve got coins from different blockchains and want to do some trading. Hello, can you hear me? A decentralized exchange lets you convert from A to B once you pay the Gas fee, and no single point of failure means you’ve got security. There’s such a difference from Wall Street and no middlemen. Hello this is DeFi…"

There were mixed reactions.

We sure would like to know what Adele thinks of this cover. On second thought, we’re probably better off not knowing.

