Eric Garcia's Upcoming Netflix Series 'Kaleidoscope' Can Be Watched in Any Order

Did you know that Eric Garcia and Ridley Scott’s upcoming heist drama anthology series, Kaleidoscope, can be watched in any order? The series span eight episodes with each named after different colours such as Pink, Yellow, Red, and more. The upcoming show that takes a non-linear approach to storytelling is touted to leave fans immersed in its unique experience. Seemingly, if you may begin with any episode as per your own personal choice and in the end, the story finale ‘White: The Heist’ will all make sense.

For those unaware, the upcoming show is loosely inspired by the real-life story that took place in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. Seemingly, a whopping seventy billion dollars in bonds went likely missing. The eight episodes trace down events from 24 years to 6 months before the heist takes place. Set against the backdrop of the aforementioned real-life event, Kaleidoscope chronicles the life of a masterful thieves crew and their smart attempt at cracking an unbreakable vault in their bid to complete the biggest heist in history.

Advertisement

However, with powerful players including the FBI and security team guarding the vault, each episode in the show is likely to unlock a small piece of an elaborate puzzle that reeks of betrayals, vengeance, evil scheming, greed, and corruption. According to a report by LadBible, the executive producer of the show, Russell Fine explained, “When you watch Kaleidoscope, all the information is there to be able to connect the dots and know the story."

Meanwhile, the show’s creator added how watching episodes in different orders will give viewers different viewpoints of the story. According to him, while some episodes put forth significant questions about the heist, others are an answer to those puzzling questions. “Being able to move around and watch different orders gives you a different viewpoint on the characters. There are questions that are going to be asked in one episode that is answered in another episode. Similarly, there’ll be answers in an episode that you’re watching that you don’t even know are answers to something until you see the question when you watch another episode," said creator Eric Garcia.

Advertisement

The show, which stars Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, and Rufus Sewell, will begin streaming on Netflix from January 1 onwards.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here