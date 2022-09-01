Erode Couple Who Provides Food For Re 1 at a Govt Hospital Receives Praise From Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently heaped praise on a couple who runs a mess in service-mind to help attenders of underprivilege patients at the government district headquarters hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Erode.

For the past 15 years, the couple, Venkataraman and Rajalakshmi, have been providing meals for Re 1 at their mess - AMV Homely Food. Their nearby mess sells food for three-time meals at one rupee each to the attenders of poor patients receiving treatment at the government hospital. As the hospital provides food for its in-patients, the visitors who come to assist them must spend at least Rs 150 a day on outside food.

Since Venkataraman manages a mess close to the government hospital, he witnessed the struggles of such people and thought of the one-rupee lunch programme. The couple offer a complete lunch for one rupee, as well as snacks in the morning and evening. This service has been running continuously for 15 years, while in this way, the couple feed nearly 100 individuals each day. In a similar vein, they offer food to differently abled at a 20 per cent discount.

Speaking to News18, the couple said, “Although we experience financial difficulties due to increase in employee compensation, and increase in prices, we are able to maintain our food service without interruption; thanks to the occasional support of various anonymous donors. In 2007, an incident moved us to take the decision, when an old woman came to our mess to buy tiffin for her ailing husband and said three dosas for Rs 10 was expensive and couldn’t afford. Then we immediately gave her six dosas for both at the same price and since that day, we began giving meals and tiffin at a low price to the attenders of government hospital patients."

The couple visit the hospital on a daily basis and grant nearly 100 tokens to attenders. In the morning, they provide close to 20 tokens for tiffin at just one rupee. For lunch, 50 attenders are given meals for Re 1, consisting five items and for dinner, around 30 attenders are given token for one rupee, according to the couple. They also claimed that they charge Rs 50 per meal for the public and despite suffering significant losses, they are nevertheless carrying out the Re 1 meal programme.

“We are willing to give the meals out for free, but if we get at least one rupee, the buyer won’t waste it," the couple said. On August 31, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin heaped praise on the Erode couple for their selfless service.

