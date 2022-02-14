Escaped Pet? Snake Slithering Inside AirAsia Flight Forces Pilot to Divert Plane

An AirAsia flight going from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur to Tawau was diverted after a snake was spotted inside the aircraft. The incident, that took place last week, left the passengers in panic following which the flight was re-routed to Kuching, reported The Star. Air Asia’s chief safety officer Captain Liong Tien Ling, while calling the incident rare in nature, mentioned that it can happen on any flight “from time to time". Fortunately, no passengers were harmed by the snake that was spotted in an overhead compartment.

“AirAsia is aware of the incident that occurred on the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau on Thursday. As soon as the captain was aware, he made the decision to divert the aircraft to Kuching as a precautionary measure to fumigate the aircraft," the chief safety officer was quoted as saying by The Star.

A video of the incident was also shared on Twitter. The 10-second clip shows the snake resting inside an illuminated overhead compartment.

“Snake on a plane! Either an escaped pet from passenger carry on/luggage or possibly climbed its way into the aircraft from the ground. AirAsia Airbus A320-200,Kuala Lumpur to Tawau. This dude happily stayed inside the illuminated area till plane was diverted," read the caption of the Twitter video that has nearly 11,000 views.

The authorities are yet to ascertain how the snake found a place inside the AirAsia flight or whether it belonged to any of the passengers. After the disinfection, the flight was again moved back to its original destination.

Internet users reacted to the video picturising themselves inside that plane. One user commented they “would freak out" if they were inside a flight with a snake.

Another, while calling the situation scary, said the snake must have been inside checked-in luggage and then escaped.

