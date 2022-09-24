Ever Seen a Rainbow From the Sky? Watch Incredible Video

Rainbows are one of the most wondrous elements of nature. The admiration for the rainbow, while seeing it from the ground, is already quite high. But this admiration will pierce the sky once you view it from high above. And the evidence of it is a video that is going viral on social media.

Shared on Reddit, the video shows POV footage of a person paragliding. Thousands of views above the ground, this optical phenomenon shows its full potential. What is generally seen as an arc, is seen as almost a complete circle. The camera, at the beginning of the video, pans and traces the circumference. Moments later, the camera cuts to show the paragliders, and in the backdrop is a beautiful VIBGYOR circle.

Accompanying the clip is a caption that reads, “What a rainbow looks like from the air." Watch the clip here:

Since being shared, the video clip has managed to accumulate almost 10 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. One user wondered, “Are rainbows just giant lens flares?" Rainbows, according to folklore, have pots of gold at the ends.

But the theory only fits if the rainbow’s actually an arc. Building up on the notion, one user commented, “So there is never going to be a pot of gold? Because it never actually ends." Another said, “It is a circle. The whole time. ‘The treasure at the end of a rainbow,’ it was you."

The clip shared on Reddit is actually a snippet from a video that emerged on the internet in 2017. The full video shows the entire journey and shows what the rainbow looks like from a high vantage point. Watch the video here:

Rainbows are a result of a concept in optical science called refraction. And actually, rainbows are always a full circle but appear to be an arc since the entirety of the phenomenon is hindered by ground and horizon.

